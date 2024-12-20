Starting in early January, Americans will be required to have an electronic travel authorization before entering the United Kingdom.

United States citizens currently don't need a visa for short stays in the U.K., but even those travelers just passing through will be required to have the ETA.

The U.K. is the third most-visited destination by Americans, with over 90 million arriving annually.

Europe plans to introduce its own visa waiver document, called an ETIAS for visitors, including U.S. citizens, sometime in mid-2025.

The two processes are different, as the U.K. officially left the European Union in 2020.

The new travel regulation is an expansion of the ETA process, which previously only applied to citizens of seven Middle Eastern countries.

It is aimed at creating a more streamlined entry system by confirming traveler eligibility to enter the U.K. before people leave their country of origin.

Here's a look at the process:

Who needs to apply for an ETA?

Every U.S. traveler, including children, visiting the U.K. or in transit elsewhere will be required to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) starting Jan. 8, 2025.

What do you need to request an ETA?

the passport you will travel with — not a photocopy or digital passport

access to your email

a credit card, debit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay

You will need to upload or take photos of the:

passport

face of the person applying

You do not need to enter your travel details.

How to request an ETA

The U.K. Home Office suggests travelers apply for the authorization before booking travel to the country.

The process can be done via ETA app for iPhone or Android or via the country's official website.

After you apply for an ETA, a confirmation will be sent to your email.

The authorization will be linked to your passport and will last for two years.

How much does an ETA cost?

It costs £10, equivalent to about $12.50, to apply. Everyone traveling needs to get an ETA, including babies and children. You can apply for other people.

You cannot get a refund after you apply.

How long does it take to get an ETA?

The U.K. government says that the ETA app allows most applicants to receive a decision within a few hours.

Travelers can expect a response within three working days, though some applicants may receive a quicker decision.

U.K. travel authorities urge travelers to apply for an ETA in advance in case of unexpected delays.

What happens if my ETA application is unsuccessful?

According to the U.K. Home Office, if your ETA application is "rejected," you will be informed of the reason and can reapply.

However, if your ETA application is "refused," you will not be able to reapply, and there is no option to appeal the decision. In such cases, you will need to apply for a visa to visit the U.K.

When boarding a plane to the U.K., gate agents will verify every passenger's ETA status via digital link to the traveler's passport aiming to reducing time and confusion at border crossings.

The Home Office also says the biographic, biometric and contact details collected during the application process will also help to increase security by better tracking traveler movements.