‘El Rey' Vicente Fernández to Be Buried Monday

Legendary and beloved Mexican musician Vicente Fernández will be buried Monday at his ranch near the city of Guadalajara, according to his family.

Telemundo reports Fernández will be laid to rest at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch. Telemundo will air special coverage of the ceremony starting at 4 p.m. ET.

Over the course of his career, Fernández, who died Sunday at the age of 81, was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys and inspired a new generation of performers, including his son Alejandro Fernández.

Fernández was known for hits such as “El Rey” and “Lástima que seas ajena.” He was also known for command of the ranchera genre and his dark and elegant mariachi suits with their matching wide-brimmed sombreros.

Fernández, known also by his nickname ″Chente,″ died at 6:15 a.m. Sunday in a hospital in Jalisco state, his family said. In August, he had suffered a serious fall and had been hospitalized since then for that and other ailments.

Fernández was born on February 17, 1940, in the town of Huentitán El Alto in the western state of Jalisco. He spent most of his childhood on the ranch of his father, Ramón Fernández, on the outskirts

Associated Press writers Berenice Bautista and Adriana Gomez Licon contributed to this report.