California Wildfires

Satellite images show shocking before-and-after California fire damage

Images from above the Eaton Fire in Altadena show what burn zones looked like before flames tore through the area northeast of Los Angeles.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Satellite images showed the dramatic difference in the Altadena area in just a matter of days due to the deadly Eaton Fire.

The Eaton Fire continues to burn over 10,000 acres in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County on Thursday. The Santa Ana wind-driven fire has destroyed hundreds of homes and left many families displaced.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

(Images courtesy of Maxar)

"Firefighters are working aggressively to slow the spread and protect critical infrastructure under extreme conditions," Cal Fire said. "Multiple structures have been damaged or destroyed as the wind-driven brush fire continues."

A red flag warning continues in effect until Friday as high wind conditions are expected to continue until Thursday evening.

"The combination of low humidity, dry fuels, and shifting winds has heightened the potential for spot fires and rapid expansion. Residents are urged to remain alert and follow instructions from local authorities as the situation evolves," Cal Fire said.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us