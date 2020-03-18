earthquake

5.7 Magnitude Quake Felt by Millions in Salt Lake City

The quake was the state's largest since 1992

By Brady Mccombs and Lindsay Whitehurst

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook Salt Lake City and its suburbs early Wednesday, sending spooked residents fleeing their homes, knocking out power and bringing the city's light rail system to a halt.

The epicenter was just southwest of Salt Lake City and an estimated 2.76 million probably felt the quake, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. There were no initial reports of major damage to buildings or injuries.

Residents reported feeling shaking across a 100-mile (160 kilometer) area, with the heaviest impact in Salt Lake County, officials said.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 8 hours ago

World Virus Infections Top 200,000; Borders Jammed in Europe

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Trump’s Economic Rescue Package Could Approach $1 Trillion

https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/GEVwh/1/

Some residents ran from their homes and into the streets as they felt the earthquake shake buildings for 10 to 15 seconds.

About 32,000 people lost electricity in the Salt Lake City Area, said utility Rocky Mountain Power.

It was the largest earthquake to hit Utah since a 5.9 magnitude quake shook southern Utah in 1992, according to Utah Emergency Management.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

earthquakeUtahSALT LAKE CITY
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us