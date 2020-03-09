Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade’s Transgender Daughter, Zaya, Makes Red Carpet Debut

The NBA All-Star called it “a dope experience for our family,” as he shared photos from the evening on social media.

Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, joined their 12-year-old daughter, Zaya, as she made her red carpet debut over the weekend, according to NBC News.

The family stepped out in bright and bold coordinating fashions for The Truth Awards, an annual event that celebrates members and allies of the black LGBTQ+ community, Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The 13-time NBA All-Star called it “a dope experience for our family,” as he shared photos from the evening on social media.

Last month, Wade visited “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and revealed that Zaya had come out as transgender.

Read more at NBC News.com.

