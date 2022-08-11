Actor Anne Heche Not Expected to Survive After Fiery Crash, Family Says

Anne Heche, 53, has suffered an "anoxic" brain injury and isn't expected to survive, a family spokesperson said Thursday.
"It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," the spokesperson said in a statement on behalf of her friends and family.
The actress was gravely injured and in a coma following a car crash last week that spread flames into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista. It has also now been discovered that she had drugs in her system, officials said Thursday.
"In preliminary testing, the blood draw revealed the presence of drugs," according an LAPD statement. "The case is being investigated as felony DUI traffic collision."
