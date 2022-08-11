Actor Anne Heche Not Expected to Survive After Fiery Crash, Family Says

Anne Heche, 53, has suffered an "anoxic" brain injury and isn't expected to survive, a family spokesperson said Thursday.

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," the spokesperson said in a statement on behalf of her friends and family.

The actress was gravely injured and in a coma following a car crash last week that spread flames into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista. It has also now been discovered that she had drugs in her system, officials said Thursday.

"In preliminary testing, the blood draw revealed the presence of drugs," according an LAPD statement. "The case is being investigated as felony DUI traffic collision."

Anne Heche is feeling the love from her fellow famous friends. Two days after the 53-year-old actress was hospitalized following a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, Alec Baldwin took to his Instagram and posted a video to wish the actress well. "I'm sending you all my love. Everyone please join me in sending their support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche," he said. Rosanna Arquette took to Twitter to "pray for her."

For more on this story, go to NBC News.