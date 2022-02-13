wisconsin christmas parade

Driver in Fatal Wisconsin Christmas Parade Crash Pleads Not Guilty to 77 Charges

Brooks’ attorney “has maintained that [Brooks] couldn’t turn off the parade route Nov. 21 in downtown Waukesha because side streets were barricaded and full of spectators”

Derek Johnson/Waukesha Freeman via AP, Pool

Darrell Brooks Jr., the Wisconsin man accused of driving a car through a Christmas parade last November, fatally striking six and injuring dozens, pleaded not guilty to 77 counts, including six felony homicide charges, at an initial court hearing Friday.

Brooks, 39 faces up to life in prison if convicted.

NBC News affiliate WTMJ of Milwaukee reported that Brooks’ attorney "has maintained that [Brooks] couldn’t turn off the parade route Nov. 21 in downtown Waukesha because side streets were barricaded and full of spectators."

Read more at NBCNews.com.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

wisconsin christmas parade
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us