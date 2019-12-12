dog rescue

WATCH: Man Rescues Dog After Leash Gets Caught in Elevator

The video posted to Twitter has been viewed more than 7 million times

Johnny Mathis

A 27-year-old Texas man saved his neighbor's small dog when the Pomeranian's leash got caught in an elevator door, NBC News reported.

Security camera video footage shows Johnny Mathis getting off the elevator at his Houston apartment building and a woman walking in with her dog in tow. The elevator door closes before the dog is able to get on.

Mathis told NBC News he happened to turn around just in time to see the elevator going up, pulling the other end of the leash with it.  

Mathis said he was fueled by pure adrenaline when he rushed over to the Pomeranian and worked quickly to pull the collar off in an effort to save the dog from getting strangled.

This article tagged under:

dog rescueHouston
