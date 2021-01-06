Four Arrested in Attempted Break-In at Dr. Dre's Home While He Was Hospitalized

Four people were arrested in Los Angeles’ Brentwood area Wednesday night after a pursuit that followed a break-in attempt at the home of rap mogul Dr. Dre, who was hospitalized at the time with a brain aneurysm.

The pursuit began after a report of an attempted burglary at the home of the former N.W.A member and Beats Electronics founder, whose estate has infrared cameras that spotted the intruders after they hopped a fence. A security team notified police.

The group ran up a hill and got back into a full-size white SUV, police said. The pursuit on winding tree-lined streets in the Brentwood area ended at Sunset Boulevard and Amalfi Drive.

Four people were arrested. Several tools that are believed to have been used the break-in were found in the SUV, police said.

There was no indication that anything was taken during the break-in.

The rapper-producer, whose real name is Andre Young, was receiving treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center at the time for a brain aneurysm. He appeared to be doing well, according to a message posted on his Instagram account Tuesday evening.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,'' the message said. ``I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!''

Young first gained fame as a member of the landmark Compton group NWA in the late 1980s, along with Ice Cube, Eazy-E and MC Ren. He went on to record and produce the smash-hit ``The Chronic'' album in 1992, and produced Snoop Dogg's debut album ``Doggystyle'' in 1993.

Young subsequently produced mega-hit albums for Eminem and 50 Cent among others, and has acted in films including ``Set It Off,'' ``The Wash'' and ``Training Day.''

He and fellow music mogul Jimmy Iovine found the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation in 2013 with a $70 million donation. The following year, Young sold his Beats by Dre business to Apple for an estimated $3 billion, making him one of the richest men in the music industry.