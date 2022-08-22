Fauci Says He Will Step Down From NIH in December to Pursue ‘Next Chapter' of His Career

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health, announced Monday that he will be stepping down from both posts in December "to pursue the next chapter" of his career.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to have led the NIAID, an extraordinary institution, for so many years and through so many scientific and public health challenges," Fauci said in a statement. "I am very proud of our many accomplishments. I have worked with – and learned from – countless talented and dedicated people in my own laboratory, at NIAID, at NIH and beyond. To them I express my abiding respect and gratitude."

Fauci, 81, has served as director of the NIAID since 1984 and has advised seven presidents.

He previously told NBC News he would planned on retiring by the end of Biden's term in January 2025.

The COVID-19 pandemic represented an unprecedented challenge for Fauci, his work and his reputation despite his years of widely respected public health service. He's led research in HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, Ebola, Zika and the coronavirus.

