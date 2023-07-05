Mexico

Dozens dead after bus careens into gulch in southern Mexico

The bus driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and plunged into the gully

A passenger bus lost control and veered off a road and into a 75-foot-deep gully in southern Mexico on Wednesday, killing at least 27 passengers, an official said.

The crash occurred in the largely indigenous Mixteca region of the southern state of Oaxaca.

The state's Interior Secretary, Jesús Romero, said 27 people had died in the crash, including a 1 1/2 year-old toddler. He said that about 20 people were injured in the accident, some very seriously.

Romero said the bus driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and plunged into the gully.

“It appears that a lack of skill and tiredness caused the accident,” Romero said in remarks to a local television station.

Photos distributed by police suggest the bus had flipped, totally crushing the passenger compartment.

The bus set out from Mexico City to carry passengers to a number of tiny, remote mountain villages in the impoverished Mixteca region.

U.S. & World

TikTok 31 mins ago

NJ judge under investigation for lip-synching lyrics about murder and drugs on TikTok

Donald Trump 43 mins ago

Trump fundraising haul surged in second quarter as he battled indictments

The route, and the possessions, bundles and baskets strewn amid the wreckage, suggested the victims were people who worked in manual labor in the capital and were returning to their home towns when the accident occurred.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Mexico
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us