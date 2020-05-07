Don’t Miss This Week’s Flower Moon — It’s the Last Supermoon of the Year

If you looked up to the night sky Wednesday night chances are you saw a big, bright supermoon. If you missed it, don't worry, you still have time.

The Flower Moon, as it's known, was at its brightest Thursday morning just before the sun came up, but it'll also be visible Thursday night into Friday morning.

According to NASA, the Flower Moon is the last in a series of full supermoons dating back to February. The biggest and brightest of the series was in April.

The Algonquin tribes of what is now the northeastern United States named the Flower Moon for the flowers that are abundant this time of year.