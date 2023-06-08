DOJ has ‘informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted,' Donald Trump says

Donald Trump said Thursday his lawyers were informed he's been indicted.

The former president posted about the development on Truth Social.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump wrote.

Trump said he has been told to report to federal court in Miami on Tuesday in the classified documents case.

The federal investigation has focused not only on Trump's possession of classified documents, including at the top-secret level, but also on the refusal of Trump to return the records when asked, and on possible obstruction.

The FBI last year issued a subpoena for classified records at the property, and after coming to suspect that Trump and his representatives had not returned all the documents, returned with a search warrant and recovered an additional 100 with classification markings.

Beyond the Mar-a-Lago investigation, another probe in Washington also conducted by Smith centers on efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.

A judge released a redacted affidavit Friday, outlining the Justice Department’s probable cause for the Aug. 8 search of former President Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago.

This is a developing story