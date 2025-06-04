Does Apple owe you money? Time's almost up to file claim in $95M Siri settlement

There's less than a month left to file a claim in Apple's $95 million lawsuit settlement.

Apple in January agreed to resolve a five-year-old lawsuit involving allegations that it surreptitiously activated Siri to record conversations through iPhones and other devices equipped with the virtual assistant for more than a decade.

Who is eligible to file a claim in Apple's lawsuit settlement?

People who owned or purchased a Siri-enabled device — specifically: iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, iMac, HomePod, iPod touch or Apple TV — that experienced unintended Siri activation during a confidential and private conversation between Sept. 17, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2024, may be eligible.

When is the deadline to file a claim?

The deadline to file a claim is July 2. If you wish to file a claim, visit the Lopez v. Apple Inc. website. Consumers may also opt out or object to the settlement.

What payout amount should eligible consumers expect?

The settlement is slated to allocate the $95 million in proportional amounts of up to $20 per Siri device. The amount will increase or decrease depending on the number of valid settlement claims and the number of Siri devices claimed.

While a court judge will determine the final amount lawyers acting on behalf of consumers will get paid, the attorneys requested up to 30% of the settlement fund, litigation expenses of up to $1.1 million and up to $10,000 for each of the main people who filed the lawsuit as consumers on behalf of all consumers.

Lopez Voice Assistant Class Action Settlement notifications sent out

Consumers may have received a notification about their eligibility through the mail or email.

"If you received an email or postcard with a Claim Identification Code and a Confirmation Code notifying you about the Settlement, use these codes when making a claim," the Lopez v. Apple Inc. class action lawsuit website reads.

If you did not receive an email or postcard notification with a code but believe you're eligible, you can still submit a claim.

Apple isn’t acknowledging any wrongdoing in the settlement.

"The court did not decide in favor of the plaintiffs or Apple. Instead, both sides agreed to a settlement. That way, they avoid the costs and risks of a trial, and the allegedly affected settlement class members can get benefits or compensation," the settlement website reads. "The class representatives and their attorneys think the settlement is best for the class."

A final U.S. district judge approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Aug. 1.