WALT DISNEY WORLD

Disney World to offer free dining for children in 2026

According to the deal, which will be valid for arrivals next year, it will apply for children ages 3 to 9

By NBC6

Walt Disney World on Monday announced that starting in 2026, qualifying children will be able to eat for free.

According to the deal, which will be valid for arrivals next year, it will apply to children ages 3 to 9.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In order to qualify for this deal, the following conditions must be met:

  • Adult parents or guardians must stay with qualifying children in a room at a Disney Resorts Collection hotel
  • Guests must sign up for the same dining plan, which will be free for children, for the length of their stay

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Guests will be able to choose from two different plans; the Quick-Service Dining Plan and the Dining Plan.

In 2026, Disney World will allow visitors to combine the free dining promotion with other deals.

For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

WALT DISNEY WORLD
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us