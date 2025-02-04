NYC raid may be linked to burglaries of pro athletes' homes, sources say

The FBI and NYPD raided a Diamond District business Tuesday that investigators say worked with a South American transnational theft group that has been targeting homes belonging to wealthy individuals across the country.

Investigators said they are looking into whether any suspects involved in recent burglaries of numerous star athletes’ homes are connected to this alleged fencing location. A "fencing" operation involves the buying and selling of stolen goods.

One man was arrested Tuesday morning on West 47th Street near Sixth Avenue. Dozens of FBI agents and NYPD Major Case detectives searched the second-floor business. A second man was taken into custody later in the day, officials familiar with the case said.

Three sources familiar with the matter say investigators are looking into whether individuals connected to the break-in at the home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow are linked to any of the suspects running the alleged fencing operation. Officials speaking on condition of anonymity cautioned the investigation is ongoing.

An FBI New York spokesman confirmed an arrest at that location, based on a warrant out of the Eastern District of New York. Brooklyn U.S. Attorney spokesman John Marzulli declined comment.

Two sources said additional arrests were being made in Florida in connection with a South American transnational theft group that is believed to be targeting the homes of NFL and NBA players and other wealthy individuals.

Neither the U.S. attorney's office in Tampa nor the FBI's Tampa office immediately responded to requests for comment Tuesday.

The NFL and NBA in November issued security alerts to players advising them of break-ins, some of which happened while players were on the road with their teams. NBA star Luka Doncic along with other players like Bobby Portis and Mike Conley Jr. have had their homes targeted. Also falling victim, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.