Border wall

DHS Seeks Pentagon Funds for 270 Miles of Border Wall

Defense officials said the request is for construction or replacement of border barriers, lighting and roads in six sectors across several states

By Lolita C. Baldor

1126765268
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security has asked the Pentagon to fund the construction of 270 miles of border wall this year as part of a counter-drug effort, defense officials said Thursday.

The officials said the request came in Wednesday, and the Pentagon is beginning what will be a two-week assessment to determine what will be approved. The officials, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, would not provide any cost estimates.

The request comes amid sharp divisions about the border wall between President Donald Trump and members of Congress who have opposed the use of military funding for the construction.

U.S. & World

impeachment inquiry 1 hour ago

Trump’s Trial Begins, Senators Vowing ‘Impartial Justice’

Ukraine 3 hours ago

Gov’t Watchdog: White House Violated Law by Freezing Ukraine Aid

The border wall is one of Trump's signature issues — he's been talking about building a “big beautiful wall” between the U.S. and Mexico since his early campaign days. He also has claimed that Mexico is paying for the wall, but that has not happened.

Instead, money has been diverted from military construction projects and drug interdiction funding, setting up a persistent source of conflict between Democratic lawmakers and Trump in the budget bills each year.

Defense officials said the request is for construction or replacement of border barriers, lighting and roads in six sectors across several states. The six areas, the officials said, are high traffic areas that include some urban sections near border crossings.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Border wallPentagonDepartment of Homeland Security
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us