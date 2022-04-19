DeSantis Vs. Disney: Gov. Says Florida Considering Ending Special District

A special session by the Florida legislature to approve a new congressional map will also be considering terminating a special district for Disney's property in the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday.

DeSantis said the special session, which was set to begin Tuesday, will also be considering terminating all special districts enacted before 1968, which includes Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Reedy Creek was created in 1967 and allows Disney to act as its own government within the outer limits of Orange and Osceola counties in Florida.

The Republican governor has clashed with Disney over a bill he signed last month that limits instruction in the state's public schools on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Florida’s controversial “Parental Rights in Education” bill, which has been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its opponents, was signed into law Monday. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports

LGBTQ advocates, students, Democrats, the entertainment industry and the White House have dubbed the measure the “Don't Say Gay” law.

DeSantis and other Republicans have repeatedly said the measure is reasonable and that parents, not teachers, should be broaching subjects of sexual orientation and gender identity with their children.

In response to the bill, Disney suspended its political donations in the state after LGBTQ advocates who work for the company criticized CEO Bob Chapek for what they said was his slow response speaking out against the bill.

After DeSantis signed the measure, Disney released a statement saying, "Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that."