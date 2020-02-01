Des Moines Register Pulls Gold-Standard Iowa Poll After Buttigieg May Have Been Left Off

The Des Moines Register and CNN decided late Saturday not to release their highly anticipated poll of Monday's Iowa caucuses after a potential error was brought to their attention by the campaign of Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, NBC News reports.

“Nothing is more important to the Register and its polling partners than the integrity of the Iowa Poll,” Carol Hunter, the executive editor of the Register, said in a statement. “Therefore, the partners made the difficult decision to not to move forward with releasing the Iowa Poll.”

The Iowa Poll, conducted by Ann Selzer for the Des Moines Register and other media partners, in this case CNN and Mediacom, is widely considered to be the most accurate survey of the state, and its results have often predicted the outcomes of elections even as others missed.

But on Saturday, a Buttigieg supporter, who said they were surveyed by a survey taker working for Selzer, claimed the former mayor’s name was left off a list of candidates' names she read. The supporter raised the issue with the campaign, who took it up with Selzer.

