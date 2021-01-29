Cori Bush

Dem Rep. Bush Moving Office Away From Rep. Greene ‘For My Team's Safety'

Greene disputed Bush's account of a hallway encounter

U.S. Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (left) and Cori Bush (right).
Getty Images

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., said Friday that she’s moving her congressional office away from that of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., after Bush says Greene and her staff “berated” her in a hallway.

“A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety,” tweeted Bush, a freshman House member.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ordered the room change after Bush made the request following the incident, an aide to the speaker told NBC News.

Greene disputed Bush's account of the hallway encounter, tweeting: "She is lying to you."

