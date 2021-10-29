Delta Air Lines Inc

Delta Passenger Arrested After Fracas With Fellow Passenger During Boarding, Police Say

The fisticuffs between the two passengers caused a 31-minute delay, but the flight eventually took off

A Delta Airlines passenger was arrested Friday morning after a fracas with another passenger during the flight boarding process, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Curtis Maurice Clayton, 30, allegedly punched German Montez, 43, who was seated behind him on Delta flight 412 from Atlanta to Los Angeles, police said.

"Montez was placing something in the seat pocket and Clayton protested. The dispute escalated until Clayton punched Montez after which Clayton was then restrained by a passenger," the APD said.

