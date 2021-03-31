airlines

Delta Joins Other US Airlines in Ending Empty Middle Seats

Airlines including Delta, Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue limited seating for months to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 on a flight

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Delta Air Lines, the last U.S. airline still blocking middle seats, will end that policy in May as air travel recovers and more people become vaccinated against COVID-19.

The decision announced Wednesday reversed a policy that had been in place since last April, and which Delta's CEO had repeatedly cited as raising trust in the airline.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

CEO Ed Bastian said Wednesday that nearly 65% of people who flew on Delta last year expect to have at least one dose of the new vaccines by May 1. That, he said, gave Delta the assurance to end seating limits.

U.S. & World

George Floyd

Chauvin Trial: Prosecutors Detail Incident That Led to Floyd's Arrest

hate crime

Convicted Mom Murderer Arrested in Brutal NYC Beating of 65-Year-Old Asian Woman

The airline industry was divided over the utility of blocking middle seats to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 on a flight. Airlines including Delta, Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue limited seating for months, while United Airlines never did and American did only briefly.

All the airlines mounted an aggressive campaign to reassure travelers about the safety of flights as long as everyone wears a mask — that's now a federal requirement. They paid for a Harvard University report that concluded the risk of spreading the virus during a flight is low in part because of strong ventilation systems and high-grade air filters on most planes.

Air travel in the United States is recovering from pandemic lows. More than 1 million travelers have gone through U.S. airports for each of the last 20 days, although March traffic remains down nearly half from the same month in 2019.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

airlinescoronavirus pandemicdelta
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us