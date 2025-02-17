Air Travel

Delta Airlines flight involved in ‘incident' at Toronto Airport

In a post on X at 1:57 p.m., the airport said it was aware of an incident involving a Delta Airlines plane from Minneapolis upon landing.

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eighteen people were injured when a Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis crashed upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, according to the FAA and local authorities.

In a post on X at 1:57 p.m. on Monday, the airport said it was aware of an "incident" involving a Delta Air Lines plane from Minneapolis upon landing. All passengers and crew were accounted for, according to the post.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Fifteen people were injured and transported to hospitals with minor injuries, Lawrence Saindon, a superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services, confirmed to NBC News. Two adults were airlifted to a trauma center in critical condition, and one child was taken by ground ambulance to a hospital in downtown Toronto, he said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Federal Aviation Administration said Delta Air Lines Flight 4819, which was operated by Endeavor Air, crashed while landing at the airport at around 2:45 p.m. There were 80 people onboard at the time.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation, according to the FAA.

All departures and arrivals were canceled at Toronto Pearson as a ground stop was issued due to an "aircraft emergency," the FAA stated.

U.S. & World

Syria 2 hours ago

Experts push to restore Syria's renowned Roman ruins at Palmyra, other sites

Catholic Church 3 hours ago

The pope has a ‘polymicrobial respiratory tract infection.' What is that?

In a statement, Delta said it "is aware of reports of Endeavor Flight 4819 operating from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Toronto-Pearson International Airport as involved in an incident. We are working to confirm any details and will share the most current information on news.delta.com as soon as it becomes available."

While it wasn't immediately clear if weather played a role, the incident occurred amid continued snowfall in the region and follows back-to-back winter storms.

The incident follows a string of aviation disasters and close calls that have prompted worries about flying.

An American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter crashed near Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, marking the deadliest plane crash in the U.S. since Nov. 12, 2001. Two days later, a medical transportation plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Philadelphia, killing a child patient, her mother and four other individuals who were onboard. A person in a vehicle on the ground was also killed.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Air Travel
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us