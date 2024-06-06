Animals and Wildlife

Video captures deer bodysurfing on California beach

A group of elementary school students on a field trip got a surprise show from a deer at Seacliff State Beach.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of elementary school students on a field trip got a surprise show from a deer at a California beach.

NBC affiliate KSBW reports the third-grade students were at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos when they witnessed a deer bodysurfing at the beach.

One the parents chaperoning the trip, Mrs. Martinez, pulled out her phone to record the frolicking deer.

A teacher told KSBW that the deer came out of the forest, caught a wave, wiped out, then came back up and tried catching another wave but changed its mind.

The deer eventually returned to the forest.

