10 people including children die in stampede in Nigeria at a Christmas charity event

Ten people, including four children, were killed in a stampede in Nigeria’s capital city as a large crowd gathered to collect food and clothing items distributed by a local church at an annual Christmas event, the police said Saturday.

It is the second such stampede in a week in Africa’s most populous country as local organizations, churches and individuals are increasingly organizing charity events ahead of Christmas amid the country’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

Saturday's stampede occurred in the early hours at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, an upmarket part of Abuja, police spokesman Josephine Adeh said in a statement, adding that more than 1,000 people have been evacuated from the church.

There had been a crowd surge at one of the church gates as dozens tried to enter the church premises at around 4 a.m., hours before the gift items were to be shared, witnesses said, pointing out that some had been waiting since the previous night.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“The way they were rushing to enter, some people were falling and some of them were old,” Loveth Inyang, a witness. Inyang said he managed to rescue one baby as his mother struggled in the surge.

Viral footage that appeared to be from the scene showed lifeless bodies laying on the ground as people shouted for help. Some of the injured have been treated and discharged while others continue to receive medical care, police said.

The church canceled the charity event with bags of rice and clothing items still arranged within the premises.

As the church held a marriage ceremony after the crowd was evacuated, the agony and sadness remained palpable even as families and friends gathered for wedding pictures.

The recent stampedes in Nigeria have raised questions about safety measures in such events. Several children were killed on Wednesday this week when a local foundation organized a well-attended funfair to distribute gift items and food to kids in southwestern Oyo state.

After the latest disaster, the police in Abuja announced that prior permission must be obtained before such charity events are organized.

The current economic hardship under Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who promised “renewed hope” when he was sworn into office in May 2023, is blamed on surging inflation that is at a 28-year high and the government’s economic policies that have pushed the local currency to record low against the dollar.

Frustration over the cost-of-living crisis has led to mass protests in recent months. In August, at least 20 people were shot dead and hundreds of others were arrested at protest demanding better opportunities and jobs for young people.