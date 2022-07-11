NORTH WILDWOOD

Dead Humpback Whale Winds Up Stuck Under Jersey Shore Dock

New Jersey State Police said Sunday that the Marine Services Bureau responded to find the dead humpback whale under the dock of an abandoned home in the Grassy Sound Marina

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Léelo en español aquí.

A dead humpback whale was found stuck under a dock at a Jersey Shore inlet over the weekend.

New Jersey State Police said Sunday that troopers from the Marine Services Bureau North Wildwood Station responded to Hereford Inlet in North Wildwood to find the dead whale under the dock of an abandoned home in the Grassy Sound Marina.

The Grassy Sound Marina Facebook page said the dead whale appeared to be a humpback whale around 25-feet long. Bob Schoelkopf, the director of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, later confirmed to NBC Philadelphia that it was indeed a dead humpback.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The whale had been dead for sometime and its head had already decomposed underwater, Schoelkopf said.

"Members of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center arrived on scene and determined that the whale should be removed from the area in order to provide for safe vessel traffic," state police wrote on Facebook.

The New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife was called in to take the whale away during high tide Sunday evening, state police said.

U.S. & World

Abortion rights 1 hour ago

Abortion Ruling Prompts Variety of Reactions From States

Venezuela 2 hours ago

US Extends Legal Protection for Venezuelans for 18 Months

The whale was taken to a secured underwater location where it could decompose naturally, Schoelkopf said.

The whale had been dead too long to determine exactly how it had died, Schoelkopf said.

This article tagged under:

NORTH WILDWOODJersey Shorewhale
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us