DC School Bus Driver Charged With DWI After Crash With Students on Board

Bus was returning from class trip in Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff

A D.C. Public Schools bus driver faces multiple counts of DWI with child endangerment after a crash in Virginia Thursday afternoon.

The bus was taking students from Ben Murch Elementary School in Northwest back from a class trip to Cox Farms when the bus crashed with students on board.

The driver continued before stopping on Conference Center Drive in Chantilly.

Fairfax County police arrested the driver.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

Several students reported minor injuries, police said. None was transported.

"We thank the Murch Elementary teachers and staff who ensured the students' safety on their field trip today,” DCPS said in a statement. “All children were evaluated by emergency medical services following the incident and there are no injuries reported. We appreciate the support of Fairfax County law enforcement, who welcomed students at a nearby training facility as they awaited transportation back to the school. DCPS takes this incident very seriously, and our teams will do a thorough review of our transportation vendors to ensure that student safety is always prioritized. We are incredibly thankful that no one sustained injuries during this frightening incident.”

