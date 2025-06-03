Dating apps tied to kidnappings of U.S. citizens in Mexico: U.S. Embassy

Dating apps have been tied to the kidnappings of some U.S. citizens in Mexico, the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Mexico warn.

According to officials, U.S. citizens visiting Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and Nuevo Nayarit, Nayarit, have been kidnapped by people they’ve met on dating apps. Victims and their loved ones have been extorted for large sums of money in exchange for the return of the kidnapping victims.

“Travelers should use caution when meeting strangers; meet only in public places and avoid isolated locations, such as residences or hotel rooms, where crimes are most likely to occur,” the U.S. Embassy wrote in its warning.

It also advised citizens to inform relatives or friends of their plans if they plan on meeting someone.

Jalisco is considered a “Level 3: Reconsider travel” risk, while Nayarit is considered a “Level 2: Exercise increased caution” risk due to crime in both cities. Anyone who feels they are in danger can call 911 for help.