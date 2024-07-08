New Hampshire

Daring rescue: Teen on jet ski jumps onto out-of-control boat after driver goes overboard

The incident happened on Wednesday in Smith's Cove

By Marc Fortier

In a daring rescue over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a Massachusetts teen leapt from the jet ski he was riding onto a runaway boat on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire after the driver fell overboard.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Smith's Cove. According to the NBC's "TODAY" show, the boat was zooming around uncontrolled without a driver after he was knocked out of the boat unexpectedly.

With the boat dangerously continuing to circle the busy lake with its motor running, 17-year-old Brady Procon, who was on the back of a jet ski, was somehow able to hop onto the spiraling watercraft and get it under control.

Thankfully, nobody was injured.

The whole incident was captured on video by a bystander.

Procon, a Ludlow, Massachusetts, resident, downplayed his role in the incident in an interview with "Western Mass News."

“They were calling me a hero, and all that, but I wouldn’t say I’m a hero," he said. "I think anyone would have done that if they had that opportunity to do it.”

Procon is set to join the Navy this fall.

