Dallas Company Apologizes After Criticism for Redesigning Chinese Mahjong Tiles

A Dallas company apologized on Tuesday after being criticized for replacing traditional Chinese mahjong tiles with redesigned game pieces covered in images of items such as bubbles and bags of flour, NBC News reported.

The Mahjong Line was the brainchild of Kate LaGere, one of the three founders who are all white women, after she “discovered” that the traditional tiles had the same designs and “did not reflect the fun” she had while playing the game, according to the company’s website.

The company launched its neon-colored mahjong tile sets with a price tag between $325 and $425 on Nov. 5, according to the company’s website. Among its rebranding were words like “BAM!” and images of a bar soap and palm trees — drawing ire from many social media users who accused the company of erasing the historical relationship between Chinese Americans and the centuries-old game.

The Mahjong Line said in an email Tuesday that the company had "pure intentions and a shared love for the game of American mahjong."

Get the full story at NBCNews.com.