Dak Prescott, who’s beaten the Eagles five straight times at AT&T Stadium, will miss Sunday’s Eagles-Cowboys game with a severe hamstring injury that’s expected to sideline him for multiple weeks.

Prescott got hurt near the end of the third quarter of the Cowboys’ 27-21 loss to the Falcons Sunday in Atlanta and left the game. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday, “This is not looking like a short-term injury.”

The Cowboys are 3-5 and 0-3 at home and they’ve lost three straight games for the first time since 2020.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will undergo an MRI following a hamstring injury in Dallas' Week 9 loss to the Falcons.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

They face the Eagles at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Arlington, Texas. The Eagles are 6-2 and have won four straight. But they haven’t beaten the Cowboys in Dallas since 2017, when Carson Wentz threw TD passes to Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith and Ronald Darby, Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod all picked off Prescott.

Since then, Prescott is 8-2 vs. the Eagles with 22 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He hasn’t thrown an interception in his last six games against the Eagles.

The Cowboys’ backup is Cooper Rush, a 30-year-old veteran who’s been on and off the Cowboys’ practice squad and active roster since 2017.

After replacing Prescott Sunday, Rush went 13-for-25 for 115 yards and a TD pass with 92 seconds left.

In his career, Rush is 5-1 as a starter with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. His only career loss as a starter was to the Eagles at the Linc in 2022 when he was picked off by C.J. Gardner-Johnson twice and Darius Slay once in a game Prescott missed with an injury.

Prescott is 76-46 in the regular season with a 98.1 passer rating, but in nine NFL seasons he’s only won two of seven playoff games, one over the Seahawks in 2017 and one over the Bucs in 2022.

The Cowboys haven’t reached an NFC Championship Game since 1995 and they’re 4-12 in the postseason since 1998.

Prescott has had six games with a passer rating over 100 against the Eagles. Only Jim Hart of the St. Louis Cardinals and Tony Romo have had more.

The Cowboys won the NFC East last year, but they haven’t won the division in consecutive years since 1995 and 1996. No team has won consecutive NFC East titles since the Eagles won four straight from 2001 through 2004.

The Eagles are just 2-4 against the Cowboys under Nick Sirianni and 0-4 at AT&T Stadium. They’re 9-15 in their last 24 meetings going back to 2012.

Jalen Hurts is 2-0 vs. the Cowboys at the Linc with four TDs and no interceptions and 0-3 in Dallas with three TDs and four interceptions.

The Eagles haven’t swept the Cowboys since 2011, when Michael Vick beat them twice.

The Eagles-Cowboys rematch at the Linc is Dec. 29.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube