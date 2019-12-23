Viral Video

Dad Tries to Give Toddler ‘Worst Xmas Gift’ Ever — and She Couldn’t Be Happier

The hilarious video has gone viral since it was posted to Twitter last week, with more than 21 million views and 400,000 retweets

@lgndfrvr

A father says he tried to give his 2-year-old daughter the "worst" Christmas gift ever -- a banana. She absolutely loved it.

Twitter user @lgndfrvr tells NBC News he decided to give his little one an early gift last week because she's "so eager for Christmas and Santa to come already." The idea was to make it a joke -- the worst holiday gift ever -- and see how little Aria reacted to it.

You've never seen a child this happy to get a banana.

U.S. & World

Boeing 1 hour ago

Boeing CEO Resigns After Two Deadly Max 737 Crashes

Election 2020 26 mins ago

Biden’s New Endorsement Reflects Battle for Latino Support

In the video, Aria unwraps the highly anticipated early gift. There's quiet. Suddenly, "Banana!" the child yells. "Banana!" She has a huge smile on her face.

After a bit more excitement, her father asks, "Are you happy?"

Little Aria replies, "Yeah! I happy!" as only a 2-year-old can. Then she asks for a little help "opening" it out of the peel so she can eat it.

As for why the child would be so excited about a banana, her dad says it's the simplest reason in the book.

"She loves life. she loves the simple things. she’s the most loving child you’ll ever meet," @lgndfrvr explains. "It could have been nothing & shes still full of love & life."

The clip has been viewed more than 21 million times since it was posted to Twitter on Thursday. It's also had nearly 400,000 retweets and more than 1.5 million likes in that time.

This article tagged under:

Viral VideoholidaysGOOD NEWS
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us