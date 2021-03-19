San Diego Zoo

Dad Arrested After Bringing Toddler Into Elephant Habitat at California Zoo

A witness said the man tripped and dropped his child as the elephant charged toward him, creating a tense standoff between man and beast

By Eric S. Page and Rafael Avitabile

NBC Universal, Inc.

A father is facing a child endangerment charge for allegedly bringing his 2-year-old into an elephant habitat at the San Diego Zoo on Friday, according to San Diego police.

Police say an elephant became upset after seeing the man and child in its habitat.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"This afternoon, March 19, 2021, two guests, despite multiple barriers, purposely and illegally trespassed into a habitat, which is home to our Asian and African elephants. San Diego Zoo security promptly responded to the incident, but the guests had already exited the habitat.

U.S. & World

Georgia 15 hours ago

Names of Remaining Four Victims in Atlanta-Area Spa Shootings Released

Anti-Asian Racism 10 hours ago

‘Stereotypes, Fetishes and Fantasies:' Asian American Women Link Sexualization and Racism

SkyRanger 7 video of the San Diego Zoo's Elephant Odyssey

Both the elephants and the guests are unharmed. San Diego Police Department is on site and we will follow their guidance," the zoo said in a statement.

When reports of the incident first surfaced, SDPD Sgt. Ariel Savage said the elephant appeared as if it wanted to charge at the father and toddler. But a witness described a scarier situation.

Matthew Passiglia told NBC 7 it only took about 30 seconds for the elephant to notice the man.

"A lot of people froze and didn’t know really how to take it in, then immediately everyone was pleading with him and then it became frantic and hysterical," Passiglia said.

What happened next stunned everyone.

"It was a big roar. [The elephant] stuck its head up in the air and its tusks and he started trotting toward them," Passiglia said.

Other witnesses rushed to help the man, according to Passiglia, but as he was running away he tripped and dropped his toddler. Passiglia said the elephant came within 5 feet.

"I didn’t think it was going to end well. There was a moment when the elephant had the option and luckily the elephant took a second guess and there was confusion right there on the floor with them," Passiglia said.

The man managed to hand his child off and made it to safety just before the elephant reached the fence.

"The tusks actually protruded out the other end," Passiglia said.

SDPD said officers with its Zoo Detail Unit arrested the man after the incident. He faces a charge related to child endangerment, as well as a city municipal code violation charge for trespassing on an animal enclosure, Sgt. Ariel said.

SDPD is investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

San Diego ZooCaliforniaSan Diego
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us