D.C. Nightclub Apologizes After Body of Dead Rapper Goonew Was Displayed on Stage During Event

Bliss Nightclub has apologized on Instagram after photos and videos surfaced of what appeared to be the body of 24-year-old Washington D.C.-area rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew, onstage during a funeral event held at the club. Morrow was killed last month in District Heights, Maryland. The murder is still unsolved.

The statement from Bliss Nightclub said "Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew's home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended."

The event, called The Final Show “GOONEW,” was held Sunday, April 3 and was $40 per ticket. According to TMZ, the late rapper's family has defended their decision to have his body propped up in a standing position at the night club saying a celebration like this is exactly what he would have wanted.

After a video of the event was published by TMZ, social media users began to question why an event like this was ever allowed to happen in a club while others defended the family's decision.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"That Goonew vid was sick. How is that real," one Twitter user wrote.

That Goonew vid was sick. How is that real .. — BlackySpeakz (@BlackySpeakz) April 4, 2022

"If Goonew family okay with having his body out there like that I don’t feel like it’s anybody who isn’t his family’s place to speak ill of how they remember him," another Twitter user wrote.

If Goonew family okay with having his body out there like that I don’t feel like it’s anybody who isn’t his family’s place to speak ill of how they remember him — Jason (@GED_Jacee) April 4, 2022

In a clip of the video, fireworks are shown on stage with the body while people record and dance at the event.

Since news broke of the event, the club's Google reviews have plummeted to 2.7 stars with numerous reviewers leaving one star and comments about the event. One reviewer wrote, "There was literally a dead body on stage. Why did the owners allow this??? I am traumatized!"