Cubs-Twins: Conor McGregor Throws Awful First Pitch at Wrigley Field

By Tim Stebbins

Just a bit outside: Conor McGregor throws wild first pitch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

50 Cent, you have company.

We all remember the rapper's terrible ceremonial first pitch before a Mets game in 2014.

Conor McGregor gave him a run for his money Tuesday at Wrigley Field. The former UFC champion unleashed a horrible pitch that sailed to the backstop, towards the Cubs' on-deck circle.

Perhaps the best part of this is Patrick Wisdom's reaction. The Cubs third baseman was behind the plate to catch the pitch, smiling, before watching it sail away.

Even Clark the Cub looked shocked — at least as much as a mascot possibly can.

Notorious, indeed.

However, we can't forget about the time McGregor took the field during the Cowboys vs. Jaguars Week 6 game in 2018 -- and unleashed what some called "one of the ugliest football throws of all-time."

Once again, notorious, indeed.

