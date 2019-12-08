Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: The Complete List of Nominations

The critics have spoken again, and Martin Scorsese's film "The Irishman" could be a big winner next year.

Nominations for the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, honoring the best achievements in film and television, were revealed on Sunday. "The Irishman," starring the likes of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Karvey Keitel, received a whopping 14 nominations, including one for Best Picture.

Other big film contenders include Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," plus "Little Women" and "Joker."

De Niro also received a Best Actor nod. Other nominated stars include Joaquin Phoenix, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Awkwafina, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o.

TV shows "When They See Us," "This Is Us" and "Schitt's Creek" also received multiple nods.

Check out a full list of nominations:

Films:

Best Picture

"1917"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

"Uncut Gems"

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

Robert De Niro, "The Irishman"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood"

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Eddie Murphy, "Dolemite Is My Name"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Adam Sandler, "Uncut Gems"

Best Actress

Awkwafina, "The Farewell"

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Lupita Nyong'o, "Us"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

Renée Zellweger, "Judy"

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, "The Lighthouse"

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood"

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"

Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"

Florence Pugh, "Little Women"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Zhao Shuzhen, "The Farewell"

Best Young Actor/Actress

Julia Butters, "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood"

Roman Griffin Davis, "Jojo Rabbit"

Noah Jupe, "Honey Boy"

Thomasin McKenzie, "Jojo Rabbit"

Shahadi Wright Joseph, "Us"

Archie Yates, "Jojo Rabbit"

Best Acting Ensemble

"Bombshell"

"The Irishman"

"Knives Out"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

Best Director

Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"

Greta Gerwig, "Little Women"

Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, "Uncut Gems"

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood"

Best Animated Feature

"Abominable"

"Frozen II"

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"I Lost My Body"

"Missing Link"

"Toy Story 4"

Best Comedy

"Booksmart"

"Dolemite Is My Name"

"The Farewell"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Knives Out"

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

"Ad Astra"

"Avengers: Endgame"

"Midsommar"

"Us"

Best Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"

Rian Johnson, "Knives Out"

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, "Parasite"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood"

Lulu Wang, "The Farewell"

Best Adapted Screenplay

Greta Gerwig, "Little Women"

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, "Joker"

Taika Waititi, "Jojo Rabbit"

Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman"

Best Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke, "The Lighthouse"

Roger Deakins, "1917"

Phedon Papamichael, "Ford v Ferrari"

Rodrigo Prieto, "The Irishman"

Robert Richardson, "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood"

Lawrence Sher, "Joker"

Best Production Design

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran, "Joker"

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales, "1917"

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman, "Little Women"

Lee Ha Jun, "Parasite"

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh, "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood"

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves, "The Irishman"

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell, "Downton Abbey"

Best Editing

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, "Uncut Gems"

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker, "Ford v Ferrari"

Yang Jinmo, "Parasite"

Fred Raskin, "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood"

Thelma Schoonmaker, "The Irishman"

Lee Smith, "1917"

Best Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter, "Dolemite Is My Name"

Julian Day, "Rocketman"

Jacqueline Durran, "Little Women"

Arianne Phillips, "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood"

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson, "The Irishman"

Anna Robbins, "Downton Abbey"

Best Foreign Language Film

"Atlantics"

"Les Misérables"

"Pain and Glory"

"Parasite"

"Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

Best Song

"Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" – "Wild Rose"

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" – "Rocketman"

"I'm Standing With You" – "Breakthrough"

"Into the Unknown" – "Frozen II"

"Speechless" – "Aladdin"

"Spirit" – "The Lion King"

"Stand Up" – "Harriet"

Best Score

Michael Abels, "Us"

Alexandre Desplat, "Little Women"

Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Joker"

Randy Newman, "Marriage Story"

Thomas Newman, "1917"

Robbie Robertson, "The Irishman"

Best Hair and Makeup

"Bombshell"

"Dolemite Is My Name"

"The Irishman"

"Joker"

"Judy"

"Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood"

"Rocketman"

Best Visual Effects

"1917"

"Ad Astra"

"The Aeronauts"

"Avengers: Endgame"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"The Lion King"

Television:

Best Drama Series

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"David Makes Man: (OWN)

"Game of Thrones" (HBO)

"The Good Fight" (CBS All Access)

"Pose" (FX)

"Succession" (HBO)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

"Watchmen" (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Mike Colter, "Evil" (CBS)

Paul Giamatti, "Billions" (Showtime)

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – "The Good Doctor" (ABC)

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown" (Netflix)

Billy Porter, "Pose" (FX)

Jeremy Strong, "Succession" (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, "The Good Fight" (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman, "The Crown" (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)

Regina King, "Watchmen" (HBO)

Mj Rodriguez, "Pose" (FX)

Sarah Snook – "Succession" (HBO)

Zendaya, "Euphoria" (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Asante Blackk, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show" (Apple)

Asia Kate Dillon, "Billions" (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Justin Hartley, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Delroy Lindo, "The Good Fight" (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson, "Watchmen" (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown" (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)

Audra McDonald, "The Good Fight" (CBS All Access)

Jean Smart, "Watchmen" (HBO)

Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Best Comedy Series

"Barry" (HBO)

"Fleabag" (Amazon)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

"Mom" (CBS)

"One Day at a Time" (Netflix)

"PEN15" (Hulu)

"Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Danson, "The Good Place" (NBC)

Walton Goggins, "The Unicorn" (CBS)

Bill Hader, "Barry" (HBO)

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

Paul Rudd, "Living with Yourself" (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin, "Sherman's Showcase" (IFC)

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy" (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me" (Netflix)

Alison Brie, "GLOW" (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida" (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" (HBO)

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry" (HBO)

William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place" (NBC)

Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

Nico Santos, "Superstore" (NBC)

Andrew Scott, "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Henry Winkler, "Barry" (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place" (NBC)

Sian Clifford, "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW" (Netflix)

Rita Moreno, "One Day at a Time" (Netflix)

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

Molly Shannon, "The Other Two" (Comedy Central)

Best Limited Series

"Catch-22" (Hulu)

"Chernobyl" (HBO)

"Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

"The Loudest Voice" (Showtime)

"Unbelievable" (Netflix)

"When They See Us" (Netflix)

"Years and Years" (HBO)

Best Movie Made for Television

"Brexit" (HBO)

"Deadwood: The Movie" (HBO)

"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" (Netflix)

"Guava Island" (Amazon)

"Native Son" (HBO)

"Patsy & Loretta" (Lifetime)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Christopher Abbott, "Catch-22" (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali, "True Detective" (HBO)

Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice" (Showtime)

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl" (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

Noah Wyle, "The Red Line" (CBS)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable" (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway, "Modern Love" (Amazon)

Megan Hilty, "Patsy & Loretta" (Lifetime)

Joey King, "The Act" (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller, "Patsy & Loretta" (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever, "Unbelievable" (Netflix)

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Asante Blackk, "When They See Us" (Netflix)

George Clooney, "Catch-22" (Hulu)

John Leguizamo, "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Dev Patel, "Modern Love" (Amazon)

Jesse Plemons, "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård, "Chernobyl" (HBO)

Russell Tovey, "Years and Years" (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Patricia Arquette, "The Act" (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake, "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Toni Collette, "Unbelievable" (Netflix)

Niecy Nash, "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley, "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

Emma Thompson, "Years and Years" (HBO)

Emily Watson, "Chernobyl" (HBO)

Best Animated Series

"Big Mouth" (Netflix)

"BoJack Horseman" (Netflix)

"The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" (Netflix)

"She-Ra and the Princesses of Power" (Netflix)

"The Simpsons" (Fox)

"Undone" (Amazon)

Best Talk Show

"Desus & Mero" (Showtime)

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" (TBS)

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" (NBC)

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)

"The Late Late Show with James Corden" (CBS)

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" (NBC)

Best Comedy Special

"Amy Schumer: Growing" (Netflix)

Jenny Slate: "Stage Fright" (Netflix)

"Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons" (ABC)

"Ramy Youssef: Feelings" (HBO)

"Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby" (Netflix)

"Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia" (Netflix)

"Wanda Sykes: Not Normal" (Netflix)

The winners of the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards will be announced at the 25th annual ceremony on January 12. Taye Diggs returns as the host. The event will air live on the CW at 7 p.m. ET.