Oregon

Crews rescue 30 people trapped upside down high on Oregon amusement park ride

All riders were being medically evaluated following the incident.

By The Associated Press

Portland Fire and Rescue
Portland Fire and Rescue via X

Emergency crews in Oregon rescued 30 people Friday after they were stuck for about half an hour dangling upside down high on a ride at a century-old amusement park.

Portland Fire and Rescue said on the social platform X that firefighters worked with engineers at Oaks Park to manually lower the ride, but crews had been preparing to conduct a high-angle ropes rescue if necessary. All riders were being evacuated and medically evaluated, and there were no reports of injuries.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The ride, called AtmosFEAR, operates like a pendulum, with the capacity to swing riders completely upside down.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Chris Ryan and his wife, from nearby Gresham, were at the park for his birthday. He told The Associated Press in a Facebook message that they had just been planning to ride AtmosFEAR when they saw it was stuck and heard people saying, “Oh my God, they are upside down.”

They decided to walk away because of "how scary the situation was,” he said. They eventually got on the Ferris wheel and heard a loudspeaker announcement that the park was closed and that people should evacuate.

The park did not immediately return a voicemail left after business hours seeking comment.

U.S. & World

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

Nashville officer arrested after allegedly participating in OnlyFans traffic stop skit video

Animals and Wildlife 2 hours ago

Yellowstone visitors hope to catch a glimpse of rare white buffalo calf

Oaks Park first opened in 1905. Its website says it offers a “uniquely Portland blend of modern thrills and turn-of-the-century charm on a midway that has delighted generations of Northwesterners.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Oregon
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us