Cramer's Lightning Round: American Electric Power is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Bunge: "Bunge is a battleground stock...I feel like the whole agricultural complex has become a battleground. And I'm not going to wade in there. I want that stock to bottom before I would make a move."
American Electric Power: "I think the stock is a buy."
Intel: "I think that we're having a big PC refresh...Intel is a big winner in that, and I think you'll be fine.""
Allegiant: "Why don't you just go buy Booking Holdings...Just go buy that one."
WD-40: "We missed it, we're too late. We have to own that, and we have to move on."
