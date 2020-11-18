COVID-19 Outbreak on Coast Guard Vessel Cuts Short Counter-Drug Patrol

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel on a counter-narcotics patrol returned to its home port Wednesday after 11 members of its 133-person crew tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

The USCG Cutter Stratton left Coast Guard Island in Alameda, Calif., on Oct. 28 on what was supposed to be a roughly seven week-patrol in the Eastern Pacific. Two weeks later, on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, several crew members began to develop symptoms of COVID-19, the Coast Guard said.

The crew members were given rapid COVID-19 tests and they and their close contacts were identified and quarantined.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.