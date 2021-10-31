California Couple Celebrates Wedding at Beachside Taco Bell Location

This is definitely a first and it may not be the last for a popular Bay Area Taco Bell location.

Sacramento couple Kyle Howser and Analicia Garcia decided to host their wedding reception at the Taco Bell Cantina in Pacifica.

The Pacifica location has a reputation as many people call it “the most beautiful Taco Bell in the world.” It’s located on the beach with great ocean views for customers to enjoy.

The high school sweethearts got married at San Francisco City Hall on Oct. 26.

The couple said everyone then drove down the coast to the fast-food joint for the reception.

Howser said some of their guests were skeptical at first.

“Uncles, aunts, cousins that weren’t really sure. They kind of had some healthy skepticism,” he said.

But the couple added the guests ended up having a blast.

“It was kind of fun. When we first walked in, there were other patrons in the store and they were cheering along with everyone else,” Garcia said.

The newly-married couple said the Taco Bell staff went above and beyond to make their day special and they even decorated a heart made out of hot sauce packets.