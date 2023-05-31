Food & Drink

Cotton Candy OREOs Return This June

The cookie company also brought back their popular s'mores flavor

By Charlotte Edmonds

OREO

OREO lovers can channel their inner child with the return of the limited-edition Cotton Candy flavor this summer. The returning flavor hits the shelves for the first time in nearly a decade on June 5.

The company first teased a new flavor on social media and was met with enthusiasm from fans, many of whom specifically called for the return of Cotton Candy, which was first introduced in April 2015.

Those pleas and patience seemed to pay off when the news became official on Wednesday.

Inspired by the iconic fair treat, the special edition flavor features a "delicious golden OREO base cake double-stuffed with side-by-side pink and blue cotton candy flavor creme."

Cotton Candy is one of more than 85 flavors produced in the 111-year history of OREO. Other unique flavors include Swedish Fish, Wasabi and Hot Chicken.

Cotton Candy isn't the only 2015 flavor to return to shelves. OREO also recently re-released its s'more flavor, dubbed the S'moreo.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us