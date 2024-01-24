Coroner's service says there are fatalities after charter plane crashes in northwest Canada

A coroner's service in Canada's Northwest Territories said there are fatalities from Tuesday's plane crash near the community of Fort Smith.

The Northwest Territories Coroner’s Service did not say how many have died or give further details, saying it must first notify next of kin.

There was no word yet how many people were on board the plane, a British Aerospace Jetstream registered to Northwestern Air Lease, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

The airline’s website says it has two of the planes in its fleet that can carry up to 19 passengers.

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories said it has activated its mass casualty protocol after the morning crash.

The town of Fort Smith is about 1,300 miles (2,100 kilometers) northeast of Vancouver, British Columbia near the border between Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

A representative for the company did not provide an immediate comment but confirmed it was a charter plane.

The safety board is sending investigators to the scene.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton confirmed the military responded when the plane lost contact shortly after taking off near Fort Smith.

The Air Force, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian Rangers were all involved in the search-and-rescue, said David Lavallee, a public affairs officer with Search and Rescue Region Trenton.

Lavallee said a CC-130H Hercules aircraft travelled to the site from Calgary, Alberta and a CC-130J Hercules was sent from Trenton, Ont. A Twin Otter aircraft was sent from Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

“Canadian Rangers located the aircraft near the Slave River, and (search-and-rescue) … parachuted into the site,” said Lavallee.