Waffle House

Coronavirus Is a Waffle House ‘Index Red’: Chain Closes 365 Locations

Waffle House restaurant sign, Auburn, Ala., July 6, 2018.
Raymond Boyd/Getty Images (File)

Waffle House has declared "Waffle House Index Red," as the chain closes nearly a quarter of its restaurants in response to the coronavirus pandemic, NBC News reported.

The Georgia-based chain's 1,627 restaurants are usually open 24 hours, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Now, 365 locations are closed, a Waffle House Facebook post said Tuesday.

"#WaffleHouseIndexRed," said the post.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Coronavirus Updates: New Travel Restrictions, Prince Charles Tests Positive

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Waffle House Index, which was coined nearly a decade ago, refers to the measure of destruction caused by a natural disaster based on how many Waffle Houses remain open or have closed. The chain, which has restaurants in about two dozen states but is a staple in the South, is known for its disaster preparedness and ability to stay open during most weather events, like tornadoes and hurricanes.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Waffle HousecoronavirusGeorgiaCOVID-19restaurants
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us