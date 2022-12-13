Congress

Congressional Negotiators Reach Bipartisan Agreement on Framework for Funding Deal

Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala., confirmed the deal in a statement Tuesday

Bonnie Cash/Pool Photo via AP

Congressional leaders on Tuesday reached a bipartisan deal on the framework for a massive government funding package they hope to pass before the holidays.

"Today, Vice Chairman Shelby, Chair DeLauro, and I reached a bipartisan, bicameral framework that should allow us to finish an omnibus appropriations bill that can pass the House and Senate and be signed into law by the President," Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patrick Leahy said in a statement. "The pain of inflation is real, and it is being felt across the federal government and by American families right now. We cannot delay our work any further."

Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala., confirmed the deal in a statement Tuesday. “If all goes well, we should be able to finish an omnibus appropriations package by December 23rd," Shelby said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

