gun laws

House Approves Compromise Gun Bill; Biden Expected to Sign It Into Law

After weeks of closed-door talks, Senate bargainers from both parties produced a compromise taking mild but impactful steps toward making such mayhem less likely

By Alan Fram

House Speaker Pelosi Holds Weekly News Conference At The Capitol
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A modest but wide-ranging gun violence measure was approved by the U.S. House on Friday, sending the measure to President Joe Biden.

The Democratic-led chamber passed the package a day after the Senate approved it by a bipartisan 65-33 margin, with 15 Republicans joining all Democrats in support.

The legislation was crafted by senators of both parties following public revulsion over last month's mass shootings in New York and Texas, but the vote in the far more ideological House was expected to fall more sharply along party lines.

The measure would incrementally toughen requirements for young people to buy guns, deny firearms from more domestic abusers and help local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous. Most of its $13 billion cost would go to bolster mental health programs and for schools, which have been targeted in Newtown, Connecticut, Parkland, Florida and many other infamous massacres.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.
The bipartisan bill now goes to the House.

The election-year bill was a direct result of the slaying of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, exactly one month ago, and the killing of 10 Black shoppers days earlier in Buffalo, New York.

Lawmakers returned from their districts after those shootings saying constituents were demanding congressional action, a vehemence many felt could not be ignored.

U.S. & World

Supreme Court 4 hours ago

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Allowing States to Ban Abortion

Roe v. Wade 2 hours ago

State Laws Guide: Where Abortions Are Now Illegal or Will Be Severely Restricted

This is a developing story

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

gun lawsBiden Administration
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us