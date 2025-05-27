Some police officers pull over speeding drivers. Others chase suspects on foot. Colorado's Durango Police Department, however, is now two-for-two on kangaroo wrangling.

In a scene that feels more outback than Colorado, a kangaroo made a surprise return to the city streets recently, hopping through town before landing in a resident’s backyard. Police confirmed it’s the same marsupial that went viral after its first great escape.

"Just when we thought he’d hopped off as a legend, Durango’s most unexpected escape artist made his return appearance — that’s right, our viral hopper was back on the move this week," the Durango Police Department wrote on Facebook on May 19, adding that the animal grew since it last met the law.

The police department said officers responded to the call with care, calm and a good sense of humor, ultimately corralling the kangaroo and making sure it was safe.

“We can’t say we saw ‘kangaroo roundup’ in the job description, but here we are,” the police department said.

Video shows an officer lifting the “not-so-little guy" in a backyard before putting him in the back of his vehicle, all while officers share some laughs. The kangaroo was returned to its Durango owner.

“To our four-legged friend: you’ve officially earned the title of Durango’s Most Unexpected Repeat Offender," the police department said.