Colorado

Police Respond to Active Shooter at Colorado Supermarket

King Soopers
NBC News

Police in Colorado say they are responding to an active shooter at a supermarket. It's unclear if anyone has been injured.

Police in Boulder tweeted Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.

A shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers, a live TV feed showed.

Television helicopter video showed many law enforcement vehicles and officers outside the store and at least three helicopters on the building's roof.

Law enforcement SWAT teams from Jefferson County and Boulder were dispatched to the market in the southern part of the city of Boulder. Aerial footage showed several medical evacuation helicopters landing in the area.

Evidence in Capitol Riot ‘Trending Towards' Sedition Charges, Prosecutor Says

coronavirus

Labor Department Creates Site for Unemployment Fraud Victims

The windows of the store appear to be broken, according to a bystander live video on YouTube.

Please check back for updates to this developing story.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ColoradoBoulder
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us