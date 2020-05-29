CNN

CNN Reporter, Crew Released After Arrested During Live Report in Minneapolis

The network reported that CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker had been in touch with Gov. Tim Walz, who apologized and said the arrests should not have happened.

A CNN reporter and camera crew were arrested live on TV by police in Minneapolis on Friday morning near the scene of Thursday night's protests against the killing of George Floyd in police custody.

They were released after more than an hour in custody, after the head of CNN spoke to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who apologized and said the arrests should not have happened, the network reported.

Network correspondent Omar Jimenez and the crew could be seen being taken into custody around 5:15 a.m., although what appeared to be Jimenez's media credentials were visible on him, NBC News reported.

Minnesota State Patrol tweeted the group was released after "they were confirmed" to be members of the media, a claim that CNN refuted.

CNNGeorge Floydtelevision
