CNN Reporter, Crew Released After Arrested During Live Report in Minneapolis

A CNN reporter and camera crew were arrested live on TV by police in Minneapolis on Friday morning near the scene of Thursday night's protests against the killing of George Floyd in police custody.

They were released after more than an hour in custody, after the head of CNN spoke to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who apologized and said the arrests should not have happened, the network reported.

Network correspondent Omar Jimenez and the crew could be seen being taken into custody around 5:15 a.m., although what appeared to be Jimenez's media credentials were visible on him, NBC News reported.

Wow. Police in Minneapolis just arrested @OmarJimenez live on CNN. What is going on?? Our camera crew and Omar's producer also now being arrested. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 29, 2020

Minnesota State Patrol tweeted the group was released after "they were confirmed" to be members of the media, a claim that CNN refuted.

This is not accurate - our CNN crew identified themselves, on live television, immediately as journalists. We thank Minnesota @GovTimWalz for his swift action this morning to aid in the release of our crew. https://t.co/3cvtsqbbWz — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 29, 2020

The network earlier reported that CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker had been in touch with Gov. Tim Walz, who apologized and said the arrests should not have happened.

We can confirm that @OmarJimenez and the CNN crew arrested this morning in Minneapolis have been released. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 29, 2020

