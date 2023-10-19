Climate protesters disrupt start of Federal Reserve Chair Powell's economic speech

The start of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Thursday was delayed by climate activists protesting at the Economic Club of New York.
The protesters appeared to be from a group called Climate Defiance. The group's mission statement calls for the end of fossil fuel extraction on federal lands and waters, among other items.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.