Cincinnati Zoo’s Baby Hippo Fiona to Be Subject of Children’s Book

Fiona has garnered millions of views on the zoo's Facebook page since her premature birth in January

A popular baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo will now be featured in a book about her life that will be targeted toward children.

NBC affiliate WLWT reports zoo director Thane Maynard is writing about the experience of hand-raising the hippo, who was born 6 weeks premature and is the smallest known newborn hippo to survive.

The book titled "Saving Fiona: Science, Social Media, and the Story of a Baby Hippo," will chronicle the first few months of Fiona's life.  

Fiona has garnered millions of views on the zoo's Facebook page since her premature birth in January. Her face has appeared on ice cream and beer, and she was recently named an honorary deputy sheriff.

"Behind-the-scenes photographs and exclusive interviews with the zoo staff will give readers an intimate look at the inner workings of a zoo, and the relationships the caregivers have with the animals that live there," Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing wrote.

Maynard says the book can help people of all ages become interested in wildlife and conservation. His portion of the proceeds will go to benefit the zoo.

The book will be released Jan. 22, 2019.

